MVA allies meet to decide action plan on cornering Shinde Fadnavis govt; CM hosts dinner to strategise on countering them

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Nagpur: The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and other like minded parties & independents on Tuesday held meeting and decided to corner the Shinde Fadnavis government on a range of issues including farmers distress, corruption, flight of key projects to other states and non-payment of scholarships to SC, ST and OBC students.

The meeting was addressed by the leader of opposition Mr Ajit Pawar, the Congress Legislature Party leader Mr Balasaheb Thorat and former chief minister Mr Uddhav Thackeray who had arrived in Nagpur yesterday. The trio in their speeches announced that they should together take on the Shinde Fadnavis as MVA partners as per the floor strategy finalised by them.

Contrary to expectations, Mr Thackeray, who is the member of the state legislative council, did not participate in the proceedings.

CM Shinde hosts dinner

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on Tuesday evening hosted a dinner for the ruling alliance ministers and legislators. He thanked their cooperation during the proceedings of the legislature and also their contribution in the alliance’s success in the gram panchayat elections. CM also asked the legislators to be alert and quick in countering the opposition’s charges in the state legislature.

Earlier, the ruling and opposition legislators ahead of the commencement of the proceedings today shouted slogans against each other at the entrance of the Vidhan Bhavan.