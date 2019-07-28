Muthoot robbery: Main accused held

Nashik: A 30-year-old main accused wanted in connection with a robbery bid and alleged murder at a gold firm in Nashik has been arrested from Bihar, police said. Police had earlier arrested two accomplices of the kingpin, Akash Vijay Bahadursingh Rajaput, who was picked up on Thursday, a top officer said on Friday.

On June 14, a gang of masked robbers, wielding pistols and an axe, had stormed into the office of Muthoot Finance located near City Centre Mall in Untwadi, but failed to loot valuables as one of the employees, Sajju Samuel (32) switched on the siren. The panicked robbers fired five rounds in which Samuel died on spot.

A native of Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district, Kerala, Samuel had been working with Muthoot Finance for the past four years, while his family was residing in Mumbai. "Police arrested the main accused, Akash Vijay Bahadursingh Rajaput, from Arrah district of Bihar and brought him to Nashik," Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil told reporters on Friday. Two more accused are still on the run. All the accused hailed from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.