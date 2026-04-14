Muslim Leaders Meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Seek Crackdown On Attackers Of Anti-Drug Campaigner; Demand Probe

All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama Leaders Meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Seek Crackdown On Attackers Of Anti-Drug Campaigner; Demand Probe | IANS

Mumbai: In a strong show of concern over rising drug-related threats, senior members of the All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama on Monday met Commissioner of Mumbai Police Deven Bharti, urging immediate and stringent action against drug peddlers allegedly involved in the assault on Sayed Khalid Ashraf Sahab, a religious figure known for his anti-drug awareness work.

The delegation, led by President Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf (Moin Miyan) and Vice President Mohammed Saeed Noori, submitted a formal letter highlighting the seriousness of the incident. They stressed that the attack was not merely targeted at an individual but posed a direct threat to ongoing efforts aimed at curbing drug abuse among youth.

All India Sunni Jamiyatul Ulama President Sayed Moinuddin Ashraf (Moin Miyan) and Vice President Mohammed Saeed Noori met with the Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and requested stringent action against drug peddlers involved in the assault on Sayed Khalid Ashraf Sahab,… pic.twitter.com/ZJwje9TTVh — IANS (@ians_india) April 14, 2026

According to the letter dated April 13, Sayed Khalid Ashraf Sahab, associated with the historic Khanqah Ashrafia in Kichchoucha Sharif, Uttar Pradesh, has been actively campaigning to steer young individuals away from narcotics and promote healthier lifestyles. His work, the delegation noted, has allegedly drawn hostility from those involved in illegal drug trade.

Calling the assault “deeply concerning,” the leaders warned that failure to act decisively could discourage social reformers and activists from continuing their efforts against substance abuse. They emphasised that such incidents undermine broader societal attempts to tackle the growing menace of drugs.

In their appeal, the delegation urged the Mumbai Police to initiate a swift and thorough investigation, identify and apprehend those responsible, and take exemplary action against drug peddlers operating in the area. They also sought adequate protection for individuals working on anti-drug initiatives, citing potential risks posed by criminal elements.

The representation further underlined that prompt police action would not only ensure justice in the present case but also reinforce public confidence in law enforcement agencies. It added that strong measures are essential to send a clear message that violence against those working for societal welfare will not be tolerated.

The incident has also raised serious concerns about the growing nexus between drug networks and intimidation tactics, particularly targeting those working at the grassroots to combat substance abuse. It underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement, community protection measures, and sustained awareness efforts to ensure that individuals advocating for social reform are not silenced through fear or violence.

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