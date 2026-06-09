Mumbra Train Tragedy: No Chargesheet, No Compensation 1 Year After Accident That Claimed 5 Lives

Families of the Mumbra train accident victims continue to seek justice and compensation a year after the deadly railway tragedy | File Photo

Mumbai, June 9: June 9 marks exactly one year since a horrific train accident near Mumbra railway station. However, even after a year, the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and the mystery surrounding the deaths of five passengers remains unsolved.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is continuing its investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the victims and injured passengers continue to struggle with the physical and emotional trauma caused by the tragedy.

The incident

The accident took place on a curved section of the tracks near Mumbra station on the Central Railway route on June 9, 2025. It occurred when a Kasara-bound local train and a CSMT-bound Karjat local train reached the stretch almost simultaneously.

During the ensuing commotion and loss of balance, eight passengers fell onto the tracks, while several others sustained serious injuries inside the train coaches. Tragically, five of the passengers who fell onto the tracks lost their lives. In all, 13 passengers were injured in the accident.

Case registered

Following the incident, the Central Railway Police formed a three-member team to investigate the case. Based on the findings, the Thane Railway Police on November 1, 2025, registered an FIR against Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas and Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav for allegedly committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The FIR stated that the railway engineers allegedly failed to repair the track after heavy rainfall, leading to the tragic incident. Subsequently, Central Railway engineers Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav obtained interim protection from arrest from the Bombay High Court.

No significant progress

A GRP officer said that the anticipatory bail applications of both accused are pending before the Bombay High Court and that the investigation is ongoing. The case is currently being investigated by the GRP Crime Branch.

During the last court hearing, the GRP, citing an investigation report prepared by Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), alleged that the accused railway engineers failed to repair a damaged section of the track between Mumbra and Diva despite multiple caution orders issued between March and June.

However, advocate Balwant Rajput, appearing for the engineers, argued that VJTI is only a technical institute and sought a combined report from both VJTI and the Railways. Despite the passage of one year since the tragedy, there has been no significant progress in the case.

Railway accident survivor and passenger activist Samir Zaveri said, "We appreciate the Railway Police for promptly commissioning a reputed institution to investigate this tragic incident. The expert report found the concerned railway officials responsible, and an FIR was rightly registered. However, more than 12 months have passed, and no chargesheet has been filed. Under the law, the investigation and filing of the chargesheet should normally be completed within three months so that the court can take cognisance of the matter. We urge the investigating agency to file the chargesheet without further delay and ensure a transparent and speedy process so that justice is delivered to the victims' families."

Lives upended by trauma and financial crisis

Many of those who sustained serious injuries have been left with long-term disabilities, significantly affecting their daily lives and livelihoods. Facing severe financial hardship, several victims have raised concerns over the lack of adequate government assistance and compensation.

Among the severely injured is Rehan Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi. The accident left him with three fractured bones in his right hand and severe injuries to his left wrist and fingers. Due to these debilitating injuries, he was forced to resign from his job.

After remaining unemployed for nearly eight months, Shaikh managed to secure a low-paying job that earns him only Rs 7,000 per month. With such a modest income, meeting basic expenses, including house rent, electricity bills and other daily necessities, has become an uphill task. He says that by the end of each month, he is left with almost nothing.

The injuries have significantly reduced the functionality of his hands, making even routine tasks such as eating difficult and often forcing him to depend on others. In addition, the cost of medical treatment has left him burdened with mounting debt.

Broken promises by railway authorities

The victims allege that immediately after the accident, railway officials promised substantial financial compensation. However, one year later, no financial assistance has been provided. Despite making repeated visits to various railway offices, the victims claim they have received neither concrete responses nor meaningful support.

Like Shaikh, several other injured passengers continue to endure severe physical, mental and financial distress while waiting for the justice and assistance they were promised.

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Madhu Kotian, President of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sanghatana, said, "People travel by local trains to earn their bread and butter. Passengers pay for their tickets, and therefore, the Railways should provide safe and adequate facilities. The Railways should also provide proper compensation to the victims. The current compensation amount of Rs 8 lakh should be increased. Not a single political party or leader pays adequate attention to the problems faced by railway passengers. Many passengers wait years for justice, and some even pass away before receiving it. Authorities often take passengers for granted."

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