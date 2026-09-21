 Mumbra Traffic Police Seal 3 Illegal Garages, Issue Notices To 9 Units Over Road Encroachments
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Mumbra Traffic Police Seal 3 Illegal Garages, Issue Notices To 9 Units Over Road Encroachments

The Mumbra Traffic Division conducted a drive against roadside encroachments and illegal parking between Shimla Park and Y-Junction. Police issued notices to nine auto garages and sealed three shops for repeated violations. The action followed complaints that vehicle repairs and parking on public roads were causing traffic congestion and pedestrian inconvenience.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
Mumbra Traffic Police Seal 3 Illegal Garages, Issue Notices To 9 Units Over Road Encroachments
Mumbra Traffic Police Seal 3 Illegal Garages, Issue Notices To 9 Units Over Road Encroachments | File Pic

Thane, September 21, 2026: In a major crackdown against public encroachment and illegal parking, the Mumbra Traffic Division executed a drive targeting auto garages and servicing units operating on public roads between Shimla Park and Y-Junction.

Led by Senior Police Inspector Atul Aher, the operation resulted in notices being issued to nine garages, while three non-compliant shops were sealed for persistent rule violations.

Action against road encroachments

The action follows widespread complaints regarding two-wheelers parked on public thoroughfares for repairs and servicing, which severely hampered smooth vehicular movement. The persistent encroachment led to severe traffic bottlenecks in the area, creating daily hassles for both commuters and pedestrians.

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Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorised road occupancy, the Mumbra Traffic Division stated that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow across the jurisdiction.

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