Mumbra Police 6 crore extortion case: DCP Zone 1 says there is no person in Mumbra with name of Faisal Memon

Thane: On May 12, 2022, three police officers and seven police personnel attached to the Mumbra police station were suspended for extorting Rs 6 crore from a toy dealer Faisal Memon. The Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh soon after receiving the letter from complainant Ibrahim Sheikh Pasha which alleged those police officers from Mumbra extorted Rs 6 crore from Rs 30 crore raided in a fake raid from Faisal Memon's house acted on it and ordered an inquiry in the matter by DCP Zone-1 unit, Thane Additional Commissioner Avinash Ambure. Now the case a taken a new mode and the DCP Zone-1 Avinash Ambure is saying that there is no person in Mumbra with Faisal Memon's name.

Earlier when the investigation was underway by DCP Avinash Ambure, he filed a report which stated that 10 police officers have been found involved in the case and all were suspended. The suspended cops were PI Gitaram Shewale, PSI Harshad Kale, Raviraj Madane and police naik Pankaj Gaikar, Jagdish Gavit, Dilip Kirpan, Praveen Kumbhar, Ankush Vaidya, Lalit Mahajan and Nilesh Salunkhe.

DCP Avinash Ambure speaking with the FPJ correspondent said, "The investigation is underway. We are recording the statement of police officials. We tried to find out the toy dealer Faisal Memon but there is no one in Mumbra with that name. The house which the police officials raided belongs to some Sarfraz Menon. We have sent a letter to Sarfraz Menon and also called him twice to the police station to record his statement but he did not turn up. The investigation is still underway so information like whether the money has been seized and what further action has been initiated against the police officials cannot be revealed now."

Ambure further added, " We are taking the help of the IT cell in the investigation."

The Mumbra police station senior police inspector Ashok Kadlag speaking with FPJ said, " Ibrahim Sheikh Pasha the name on which the letter was sent to Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and also home minister Dilip Walse Patil regarding the raid by Mumbra police of Rs 30 crore from toy dealer Faisal Memon and the police extorting Rs 6 crore from it is a bogus name. Also there is no person in Mumbra with Faisal Memon name. The investigation is still underway and everything will be out soon."

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:36 PM IST