Mumbra Hospital fire: Four patients have died in the mishap; hospital lacks fire audit, says Thane Chief Fire Officer

Another local, Moshin Khan, who was part of the rescue operation said, "The patients who were in the front side were rescued. The patient in the Intensive Care Unit was stuck as it was on the backside. The room was completely covered with smoke. As soon as we broke the glass from the back the smoke bellowed out. Patients who were already on ventilator had suffocated. Had there been any further delay in rescuing them it would have resulted in more deaths."

Khan was accompanied by Navid Shaikh, Alkama Khan, Affan Dole and Sarfaraz Darbari among others in the rescue operation.

Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation said, "All the 20 patients including six from ICU were rescued successfully. The four patients succumbed after they were shifted to another private hospital."

Girish Zalke, Chief fire Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation said, "The fire started from the meter box of the hospital and later spread on the upper side. We have sent notice to the hospital for fire audit, but received no response. The hospital doesn't have a fire audit."

Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station said, "We have asked for a report from the fire brigade and corporation. To know the exact reason behind the fire. We will be take action accordingly."

Housing Minister, Jitendra Awhad the MLA of Mumbra-Kalwa constituency too visited the spot. He said the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A committee will be formed to investigate the reason behind the fire. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the dead," said Awhad.

Locals who reached the spot before the officials started the rescue operation.

Kirit Somaiya, former MP and BJP leader visited the hospital. He blamed the government over the recent death in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Shanu Pathan, NCP corporator from Mumbra and opposition leader of Thane municipal corporation protested against Somaiya's visit. Pathan protested asking Somaiya to avoid politics and shouted slogans saying 'Kirit Somaiya Go back'. "We are in the rescue operation from midnight and Somaiya comes in the end and plays politics. Why is the centre not providing hospitals and funds so that such a situation would not occur," added Pathan.