Mumbra cops extorted Rs 6 cr from toy dealer? Thane CP says an inquiry is on

Thane: Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh received a letter from a complainant, Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha, on April 25, 2022, that police officers from Mumbra Police extorted Rs 6 crore of the Rs 30 crore seized from a toy dealer at Bombay Colony, Mumbra, under the garb of a raid. The Thane police chief has said that the matter is being investigated.

The complaint letter has gone viral. Although the complaint was lodged with the commissioner of police, the application does not have the signature and seal of the police. However, a senior police officer from Thane police station, speaking on the condition of anonymity, has said that such an incident had indeed taken place.

According to the letter sent by the complainant to the Thane police chief and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on April 25, 2022, it says that on April 12, 2022, between 12 and 12.30pm, Mumbra Police Station Inspector Shewale, Sub-Inspector Kale, Sub-Inspector Madane and three other private persons went to raid toy dealer Faizal Memon’s house in Bombay Colony, Mumbra. Police found Rs 30 crore in cash, kept in 30 boxes containing Rs 1 crore each. Police are then reported to have threatened Memon that the large amount of cash found in his house was black money and that it needed to be confiscated. Suiting action to word, police then confiscated the money and took it to Mumbra police station.

All the 30 boxes amounting Rs 30 crore were kept in the senior police inspector’s cabin at Mumbra police station. After taking Memon there, police officers started threatening him and demanding money to suppress the case. Eventually, fearing police pressure, Memon agreed to pay Rs 2 crore. At this time, a police officer told Memon they would be taking out Rs 2 crore from the boxes and would return the rest to him. But instead of Rs 2 crore, the police officers helped themselves to Rs 6 crore and returned the remaining Rs 24 crore to Memon. The letter also said that when Memon tried to ask the police officers why they had taken so much money, he was kicked out by them.

‘Will check CCTV footage’

Thane Police have started an investigation into the matter and the CCTV footage from midnight on April 12, 2022 at the Mumbra police station will be examined. It is learned that the CCTV footage of the police station has to be saved for one year. If any such incident has taken place and it has taken place in the room of a senior police inspector, the CCTV footage will be checked and the veracity of the incident will be ascertained, said a senior police officer at the Thane Police Commissionerate. A source said on the condition of anonymity that in order to save those police officers, the police were trying to suppress the case and it is suspected that the CCTV footage too could be destroyed.

Police Inspector Shewale, who led the raid team, is on leave

The main accused in the case, Mumbra Police Station Crime Inspector Shewale could not be reached for comment as he has been on sick leave since the incident.

Blame game by police officers

Speaking to this FPJ correspondent, Thane Police chief Jai Jeet Singh said, “Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region, Anil Kumbhare, has been ordered to hold an enquiry.”

When contacted and asked about the person named Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha, who has sent the letter to Jai Jeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare said, “The investigation is underway by the DCP, Zone 1, and I am not at all aware about who Shaikh Ibrahim Pasha is and also about the case."

Despite several attempts to reach him, DCP Avinash Aambure, Zone 1, was unavailable for comment.

Who is Faizal Memon?

Faizal Memon, whose house in Bombay Colony, Mumbra, was raided, is a toy dealer in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi. He is also a builder in the partnership. Of the Rs 30 crore found by police at his house in the raid, Rs 20 crore had come to him by cheque and the remaining Rs 10 crore was said to have come from other sources.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:06 PM IST