Mumbia: Electric bikes to raise Metro bar

And that too without standing in a queue, as the ticket money will be automatically debited from their linked account.

The face recognition entry and exit units are proposed at Ghatkopar metro station. Also, on anvil are battery operated bicycles and increased feeder bus services.

As envisaged, at least 50 electric bicycles and some which are chain driven will be parked in the vicinity of the 12 metro stations which can be used to pedal around the city with a mobile booking app. In fact, first-time users can avail of free service for 15 minutes.

The bicycle service can be used for both commuting to office and for leisure rides. The authority plans to charge approximately Rs 1.50 per km.

Similarly, there is a proposal to provide feeder bus services from the metro station to offices, which will be implemented on the Western Express Highway and Sakinaka.

MMRDA held a Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) under which 80 applications were received. The authority, in association with World Resources Institute (WRI), has now tied up with these three different start-up private companies -- Orbo.ai, MyByk and AllMiles -- to undertake different types of works.

The pilot route is from WEH to office clusters across Andheri east and SEEPZ, and to housing clusters in Jogeshwari East like Takshila Colony, Kranti Nagar and Poonam Nagar. Similarly, from Saki Naka metro station, the pilot route will connect to Powai Plaza, Hiranandani and Supreme Business Park.

Commenting on the project, RA Rajeev, MMRDA commissioner, said, "When these measures are replicated in reality, I am sure it will enhance the travel experience. We are now one step closer to reaching Mumbai in minutes."

Abhay Kumar Mishra, CEO, Mumbai Metro One, said, "In the last 5 years we have carried over 600 million passengers. We have implemented innovations like Mobile QR Ticket and CRM, meeting needs of the Metro system.

I am sure STAMP solutions will take the commuter experience to a higher plane." Based on its successful implementation, this mechanism will be replicated in other upcoming Metro lines. MMRDA is currently undertaking 14 Metro projects.