Mumbaiya Gujarati: Women’s bike rally in Mulund on March 8

The team of players belonging to village Bidada of Kutch has now equalled the record of village Bhujpur in winning the Navneet Cup in the Village Group tournament organised by Shri Kutchi Visa Oswal Seva Samaj. Both the teams now have won the Navneet Cup 7 times each in this 40-40 overs tournament. Bidada has equalled this record by beating Bhujpur in the final played on Wednesday, March 4 at MIG Crikect Club ground, Bandra (East).

In the final, Bidada won the toss and elected to field. Bhujpur gave a target of only 142 runs, which was achieved by Bidada losing 5 wickets. In this 2-month long tournament, 42 teams had participated. Viren Dedhia of Bhujpur was declared Man of the Final.

Kunj Vora and Viresh Shah of Bidada were declared Man of the Series and Best Bowler respectively. Dishant Dedhia of Bhujpur was declared Best Batsman.

The prize distribution was done by the president of Shri Kutchi Visa Oswal Seva Samaj Dr Manjula Shah and Bipin Gala of Navneet Publications.

This was the 26th edition of the tournament.