Mumbaiya Gujarati: Who won what from Mumbai’s Gujarati theatre at Transmedia awards?

Shri Mulund Gujarati Samaj has organised an inspirational talk by Shri Gyan Vatsal Swami, a renowned spiritual leader and motivational speaker belonging to Bochsanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha of Swaminarayan sect, on March 15 at Mulund’s Kalidas Auditorium at 8.30 pm.

Entry for this programme is free, but it’s mandatory to collect a pass for the entry.

One can call Sharad Patel (93241 66087) and Lalji Sir (98920 06628) for more details.