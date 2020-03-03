Mumbaiya Gujarati: Who won what from Mumbai’s Gujarati theatre at Transmedia awards?

The 19th Transmedia Gujarati Screen & Stage Awards were given away on Saturday at V-Hotel, Juhu. Here are Mumbai’s Gujarati theatre’s winners...
• ‘Dhummas’ won the Best Drama award.
• Kamlesh Mota won the Best Director award for ‘Dhummas’.
• Vinod Sarvaiya won the Best Writer award for ‘Tame Ghanu Jivo’.
• Linesh Fanse won the Best Actor award for ‘Dhummas’.
• Ami Trivedi won the Best Actress award for ‘Jaanta-Ajaanta’.
• Rajendra Butala won the Best Actor In Supporting Role award for ‘Chakkardi Bhamardi’.
• Pallavi Pathak won the Best Actress In Supporting Role award for ‘Chakkardi Bhamardi’.
• ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’, a play produced by Dharmessh Mehta, and directed by Rajesh Joshi, received the Transmedia Special Award.
• ‘Safarjan’, a play produced by Bharat Narayandas Thakkar and directed by Rajesh Joshi, received the Transmedia Special Award.
Meet the Ultra Marathon runners
RISERS, a group of fitness enthusiasts responsible for bringing the sporting and fitness revolution into the Kutchi Visa Oswal Jain community, has done it again. Its six Kutchi members completed the 50-km TATA Ultra Marathon held at Lonavala recently.
Those who completed this run are Komal Savla, Vijay Gala, Raju Dedhia, Deepak Shah, Kalpesh Dedhia and Manish Dedhia. During 2019-2020, many members of RISERS have successfully completed full marathons with personal best timings at Ahmedabad Marathon, Mumbai Marathon and Delhi Marathon.
Inspirational talk by Shri Gyan Vatsal Swami at Mulund
Shri Mulund Gujarati Samaj has organised an inspirational talk by Shri Gyan Vatsal Swami, a renowned spiritual leader and motivational speaker belonging to Bochsanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha of Swaminarayan sect, on March 15 at Mulund’s Kalidas Auditorium at 8.30 pm.
Entry for this programme is free, but it’s mandatory to collect a pass for the entry.
One can call Sharad Patel (93241 66087) and Lalji Sir (98920 06628) for more details.
When Sahelis got together to run
Jewel Saheli, a women’s social group affiliated to Ghatkopar Gujarati Samaj, organised Sahelithon at Ghatkopar on Saturday. Hundreds of women participated in the 2-km and
5-km run. Manoj Kotak, BJP MP from Mumbai North-East, was the guest of honour at the event. Along with Kotak, BJP leader Pravin Chheda, corporator Bindu Trivedi, and Dandia King Naitik Nagda flagged off the run and gave away the prizes.
