Mumbaiya Gujarati: Giving Ghatkopar's hidden heroes their due

Mumbaiya Gujarati, published every week, recently felicitated the hidden heroes of Ghatkopar, who selflessly and silently contribute to the betterment of society. These heroes were honoured with the Ghatkopar Gaurav award at the Zaverben Popatlal Sabhagrah.

So, what is the kind of work these good Samaritans are doing?

There is Dr Rasik Gandhi, 83, a family physician, who charges only Rs 3 as his consultation fee and has given scholarships to thousands of medical students through his trust.