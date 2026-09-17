Mumbai's Water Stock Stands at 97.55%, City's Seven Lakes Hold 14.12 Lakh ML Stock

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai's water supply lakes continue to hold healthy reserves as the city moves past the monsoon season, with the combined useful content across the seven lakes supplying the city standing at 97.55 percent as of 6 am today, according to the latest report from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department at the Bhandup Complex.

Mumbai's overall water stock

The seven lakes together held 14,11,942 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against a total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML, translating to 97.55 percent stock. This is marginally lower than the 98.87 percent recorded on the same date in 2025, when the lakes held 14,30,969 ML, and also below the 98.64 percent logged in 2024, when stock stood at 14,27,607 ML.

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Mumbai lake-wise levels

Upper Vaitarna, the city's largest lake by capacity, recorded a level of 603.10 metres, holding 2,14,029 ML against its full supply level content, a rise of 0.02 metres over the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar stood at 161.78 metres with 1,17,906 ML in storage, down 0.16 metres from the previous day, while Tansa held steady at 128.55 metres with 1,43,652 ML, registering a marginal rise of 0.01 metres. Middle Vaitarna showed the sharpest 24-hour rise among the group at 0.17 metres, taking its level to 284.43 metres with 1,90,993 ML in storage.

Bhatsa, the city's largest single source by volume, held 7,09,630 ML at a level of 141.80 metres, remaining virtually unchanged over the last 24 hours. Vehar stood at 80.23 metres with its live storage at full capacity of 27,698 ML, despite a slight dip of 0.03 metres in level, while Tulsi held 8,035 ML at 139.17 metres, down 0.01 metres from the previous day.

Combined catchment performance

Together, Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, and Middle Vaitarna held a combined 6,66,579 ML against their joint capacity of 6,94,582 ML, working out to 95.97 percent, compared to 99.10 percent on the same date last year.

Mumbai's rainfall recorded

Today's rainfall was recorded at 5 mm at Upper Vaitarna, 2 mm at Modak Sagar, 18 mm at Tansa, 14 mm at Middle Vaitarna, and 12 mm at Bhatsa, while Vehar and Tulsi recorded no rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Bhandup Complex itself recorded zero rainfall today, taking its season's total to 2,893 mm. Total seasonal rainfall at the individual lakes stood at 3,834 mm at Upper Vaitarna, 3,237 mm at Modak Sagar, 2,941 mm at Tansa, 2,914 mm at Middle Vaitarna, 2,682 mm at Bhatsa, 2,701 mm at Vehar, and 3,702 mm at Tulsi.

Dam Overflow Timeline

The report's remarks also noted key monsoon milestones for the season: Vehar Lake began overflowing on July 7 at 9 pm, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same night at 11.43 pm. Tansa Dam started overflowing on July 22 at 8.51 am, and Modak Sagar Dam followed on July 23 at 2.07 am. Separately, the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed on July 6 at 2 pm, and water release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped the same day at 10 am.