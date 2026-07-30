Mumbai's Water Stock Remains Steady Above 88%; Lake Levels See Marginal Rise In 24 Hours

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves continued to improve following fresh monsoon showers, with the combined stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city rising to 88.55 per cent on Thursday morning, according to the latest data released by the BMC's Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

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As per the reservoir status report recorded at 6 AM on July 30, the seven lakes together held 12,81,608 million litres of usable water, compared to 12,75,079 million litres (88.17 per cent) recorded on Wednesday morning. This marks an increase of 6,529 million litres, or 0.38 percentage points, over the last 24 hours.

The Bhandup Complex, which monitors Mumbai's water supply system, received 3 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6 AM on Thursday. The cumulative rainfall recorded at the complex has now reached 2,272 mm this monsoon.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Modak Sagar remained completely full at 100 per cent, while Tansa reached 98.57 per cent of its live storage capacity. Vihar and Tulsi, the city's smaller lakes, also continued to remain full.

Meanwhile, Upper Vaitarna stood at 79.70 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 88.32 per cent, and Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, recorded 86.64 per cent storage. Bhatsa alone currently holds 6,21,257 million litres of water.

The report also noted that Vihar Lake has been overflowing since July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Lake began overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar started overflowing on July 23, reflecting the impact of consistent monsoon rainfall across the catchment areas.

The steady rise in reservoir levels comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next couple of days. The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane, while Palghar and Raigad remain under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

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