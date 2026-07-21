Mumbai's Water Stock Jumps To 57.75% After Heavy Rain; Lake Levels Rise By 3.70% In 24 Hours

Mumbai lake levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves received a major boost following heavy rainfall across the catchment areas, with the combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city rising to 57.75 per cent of their total live storage capacity on Tuesday morning.

According to the Hydraulic Engineer's Department, due to the rainfall received between 6 am on Tuesday, July 20, and 6 am on Tuesday, July 21, the city's reservoirs now hold 8,35,919 million litres of water, accounting for 57.75 per cent of the total live storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

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The reservoir stock witnessed a sharp 3.70 per cent increase over the past 24 hours, up from 54.05 per cent recorded on Monday, reflecting the impact of sustained rainfall across the lake catchment areas.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa, Mumbai's largest source of drinking water, now holds 3,73,983 million litres, or 52.16 per cent of its live storage capacity, after receiving 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Upper Vaitarna stood at 36.41 per cent, Modak Sagar at 86.18 per cent, Tansa at 93.22 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 50.21 per cent of their respective live storage capacities.

Meanwhile, Vihar Lake continues to remain 100 per cent full, while Tulsi Lake is also at 100 per cent capacity after receiving 48 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The Bhandup Complex recorded 55 mm of rainfall during the period, while cumulative rainfall at the facility has reached 1,954 mm this monsoon season. With monsoon activity remaining active over the region, reservoir levels are expected to rise further in the coming days, strengthening Mumbai's water security ahead of the post-monsoon months.

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