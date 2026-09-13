Mumbai’s Vidyavihar Connector Nears Completion After 8-Year Delay, Set To Open For Traffic By Month-End |

Mumbai: After being held up by repeated delays and prolonged construction, the much-awaited Vidyavihar Connector is finally inching towards completion. At present, work on the staircase, painting and other finishing touches is underway. With the remaining work progressing, the connector is expected to be opened to vehicular traffic by the end of this month.

Final Road Works Underway On Flyover

A senior BMC Bridge Department official said, “The bridge is nearing completion, with the solid approach, expansion joints, anti-crash barriers and central median already in place. Footpath, staircase and painting works are underway, while the laying of Mastic Asphalt and Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM)—key pavement layers used to provide a durable, long-lasting road surface is scheduled for next week. Signage is ready, and coordination with the Railways is ongoing for the bridge handover.”

The flyover was earlier slated for completion by September 10, but the deadline has been extended as the BMC is widening the approach roads on both sides to prevent congestion after the flyover opens, an official said. Local activist Anil Galgali said, “The flyover has been delayed by nearly eight years. Once the Vidyavihar flyover opens to traffic, it will help ease congestion on the Ghatkopar-Haveli Bridge and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road.”

Opening Delayed For Approach Road Improvements

The flyover will connect Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg in the east with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in the west, while providing direct pedestrian access to Vidyavihar railway station. Once operational, it is expected to slash peak-hour travel between Vidyavihar East and West from 40–45 minutes to just 10–15 minutes, easing congestion across the Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Kurla corridor.

Built over the Central Railway tracks, the 612-metre, four-lane flyover features a 100-metre railway span, with each girder weighing around 1,100 metric tonnes. The project is expected to save thousands of commuters time, fuel and travel costs. First proposed in 1991 and revived in 2016, the project began construction in 2018 and was originally scheduled for completion by mid-2022. Covid-19 disruptions and design changes led to repeated delays. AB Infrabuild Limited received the work order in February 2024, with multiple deadline extensions pushing the project cost to Rs. 178.93 crore.

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