Mumbai's Vadhavan Port Opponents Use Ganesh-Utsav Eco-Friendly Decorations To Protest Project

Mumbai: As a part of their campaign to oppose the construction of the Vadhavan Port Project near Dahanu, members of the Vadhavan Bandar Yuva Sangharsh Samiti have sought divine intervention during the upcoming Ganesh-Utsav celebrations by organising a competition in which the best eco-friendly decoration based on the theme "Ekach Zidd, Vadhavan Bundar Radd'' (Only one Demand, Cancel Vadhavan Port)- resonating the message of protesting the port will be rewarded.

The competition which is open for public and household decorations and tableaux in Palghar, Thane and Mumbai have been divided into five aspects including- negative impact on the environment, loss of employment, damage to the self-sustained economy related to traditional livelihoods like fishing and farming-owing to the construction of the port.

Participants can capture video clips of the theme or decoration and WhatsApp on 9637342047 with their name and contact details on or before Anant Chaturdashi (September 28) which is the final day of the ten-day-long Ganesh-Utsav celebrations which begins on September 19,. Three tableaus from each of the five categories will be eligible for prizes and the video clips will be circulated in social media platforms to create further awareness.

“The objective of the competition is to create awareness among masses regarding the drastic negative impacts due to the construction of the port and to drill sense in the minds of government officials and political rulers that they cannot impose such a project against the will of people.” said fishing community leader- Devendra Damodar Tandel. Despite stiff opposition from locals and social organisations the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA) recently granted a non-objection certificate (NOC) for the new port estimated to cost around ₹73,894 crore which according to the agitators is proposed to be constructed on economically fragile land parcels.