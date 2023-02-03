Humidity returns in Mumbai as temperature rises; AQI remains 'poor' at 273

Mumbai's temperature rises, humidity returns; AQI remains 'poor' at 273 | FPJ

The mercury levels have been on a rise in Mumbai with residents experiencing a warm and dry Thursday as the maximum temperature in the city went above 34 degrees Celsius and humidity levels stayed below 50%.

On Thursday, the night temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 24.8 degrees - seven degrees above normal while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded a night temperature of 22.4 degrees - three degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature will go above 36 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

On Friday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 21.4°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 74%.

'Poor' air quality

As of Friday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 273; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 273 and 153 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see a mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24°C & 35°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 193 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 186 AQI Moderate

Worli: 145 AQI Moderate

Sion: 142 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 310 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 256 AQI Poor

