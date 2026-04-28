Mumbai's Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover Northbound Repairs Completed, Traffic Curbs Lifted; Southbound Work By May-End

Commuters across central and south Mumbai have been grappling with heavy congestion due to ongoing repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Commuters across central and south Mumbai have been grappling with heavy congestion due to ongoing repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover. However, there is some relief in sight. Mumbai Traffic Police officials confirmed that the concreting work on the northbound carriageway has now been completed, leading to the removal of earlier round-the-clock restrictions on that stretch. Work on the southbound side is still underway and is expected to be completed before the end of May, according to traffic officer Sardar Nale.

1980-built flyover at Parel TT Junction is a key but congested connector

The flyover, located on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, is a key connector easing traffic at the busy Parel TT Junction. Built in 1980, it has long been a congestion hotspot, with commuters often taking over 10 minutes to cover just 100 metres during peak hours.

To manage the situation, the Mumbai Traffic Police, under orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Prashant Pardeshi, implemented a two-phase traffic diversion plan under the Motor Vehicles Act. Earlier, all vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the flyover, along with the Hindmata Flyover, were restricted round-the-clock. With the completion of concreting on the northbound stretch, these restrictions have now been lifted.

Dadar-bound vehicles diverted via slip roads at Parel TT and Hindmata

Vehicles heading towards Dadar are currently being diverted via slip roads at Parel TT and Hindmata. Between 4 pm and 10 pm, traffic is temporarily rerouted through the southbound carriageway before being redirected near Hindmata. Morning traffic towards Byculla (7 am to 4 pm) is allowed via the southbound flyover and slip roads, while after 4 pm, movement is restricted to slip roads only.

Meanwhile, the southbound carriageway remains fully closed for ongoing work. Vehicles heading towards Byculla are being routed through the northbound lane and slip roads during the day, and only through slip roads after 4 pm.

Traffic towards Dadar continues to rely on slip roads during the daytime and shifts to the northbound carriageway in the evening hours. Officials said the repair work, which began last month with traffic police approval, is being expedited to ensure completion before the monsoon, aiming to reduce inconvenience for daily commuters.

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