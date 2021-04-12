Mumbai’s positivity rate hovers around 22% during April 5-11

The state government has imposed strict restrictions in Mumbai to curb the coronavirus cases, but the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was 22 percent between April 5-11 as compared to 18 percent between March 29 and April 4.

The daily positivity hovered between 16-20 percent for the last two weeks. Task-force members said that it will be too early to jump on any conclusions as the cases are below 10,000 after the restrictions. They opine that the cases in the city will come down only after two weeks if the restrictions continue and citizens adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

In fact, many health experts believe that the decision of lockdown by the state government is the last resort to control cases and build infrastructure for setting up more Covid centres.

According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 3,04,736 individuals underwent Covid-19 testing, of which 67,789 were tested corona positive between April 5-11 compared to 2,88,717 Covid tests conducted between March 29 to April 4, of which 53,681 had tested positive.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force said that many citizens believe cases will not reduce even though there are strict restrictions. According to him, the current scenario is not less than worse as they are witnessing a daily surge. However, since the restriction was imposed, the cases have been below 10,000, which will further reduce if the same thing continues and citizens follow Covid protocols.

“If we look at the statistics the test positivity rate is now hovering between 16-18 per cent versus 25 per cent in early April days, which is a good sign for Mumbai. People have to become more responsive as we need their support in curbing the cases for which they have to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, mandatory masking policy, zero tolerance for violators,” he said. Moreover, we should look at weekly trends before jumping to any conclusion.

Dr Joshi further said BMC has ramped their Covid-19 testing since March. Currently, 40,000 to 50,000 tests are done on an average.

“The test positivity rate was 25 per cent last week or 10 days ago. Now, it is hovering between 16-18 percent. However, in the past 3-4 days, there is a trend of a plateauing effect,” he said.

Dr Rahul Pandit, member of Covid-19 Task Force said there should be some strict restrictions as still citizens are not listening and they feel the new rules and regulations are against them. But all these measures are being taken to curb the cases so that there should be no such problem in future. “The state government decision of lockdown for at least two weeks is the only option to curb cases and to set up health infrastructure to handle flow patients which is increasing on a daily basis,” he said.