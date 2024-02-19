Mumbai's Poorly Planned Footpaths Draw Ire From Citizens

As Mumbai's roads continue to grapple with heavy vehicular traffic, the city's footpaths, ostensibly meant to provide safe passage for pedestrians, have come under scrutiny for their dismal state. Many of these pathways, allocated for pedestrians, are plagued by encroachments from hawkers and homeless individuals, rendering them virtually impassable.

Vikhroli, Andheri residents voice frustration

Residents from neighborhoods such as Vikhroli and Andheri are voicing their frustration over what they perceive as poorly planned and virtually useless pavements. One glaring example is the footpath near R C Maruti School in Chakala, Andheri East, which measures a mere one meter in width. Lined with railings devoid of any openings for a stretch of 100 meters and obstructed by plants, the pavement poses a significant challenge to pedestrians, allowing only a single person to traverse it at a time. Local residents question the necessity of such railings and lament the inability to walk alongside their children, prompting many to opt for the congested roads instead.

Similar grievances echo in Vikhroli East, particularly along the route towards the Godrej Company. A commuter from Vikhroli expressed frustration over the futility of the footpath, adorned with barricades, forcing pedestrians onto the perilous roads, where speeding rickshaws pose a constant threat. Criticism is directed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for what citizens perceive as a lack of will to address the issue effectively.

"How about addressing this long standing issue with the footpath?"



Vedant Mhatre, program manager of the Walking Project, called attention to the deteriorating footpath opposite the Tata Communications building near Flora Fountain. He witnessed an elderly man breaking his ankle due to its uneven surface and urged the BMC to address the longstanding issue. In a heartfelt plea, he articulated, "How about addressing this long standing issue with the footpath? It has remained neglected for years. The BMC has demonstrated its capability by delivering five top-notch footpaths in Dadar and Chembur, adhering to international standards. It's imperative that we prioritize pedestrians over vehicle owners, underscoring the minimal environmental impact and infrastructure damage caused by pedestrians compared to cars, which frequently occupy valuable city space without maximizing their utility."

Irregular and encroached footpaths in Marol Naka

Activist Godfrey Pimenta from Andheri has shed light on the irregular and encroached footpaths in Marol Naka. He pointed out the inconsistency in sizes, ranging from 20ft to 30ft, and highlighted the peculiar shapes of these pavements. "The government may have intended to aid pedestrians by widening the footpaths, but this action inadvertently led to a tenfold increase in hawker encroachments. Cars and bikes frequently occupy the footpaths. The flawed design, particularly at bus stops, where widened footpaths serve as parking spaces, renders them useless for commuters. There is an absence of consideration from the planning team in addressing these issues," said Pimenta.

As citizens continue to grapple with the challenges posed by poorly planned footpaths, calls for urgent action to address these issues grow louder. The spotlight is now firmly on the BMC to heed the concerns of residents and take decisive steps to ensure safe and accessible pathways for all.