Mumbai's New ₹1500 Cash Dole Scheme For Women Sparks Controversy And High Application Turnout Despite Criticism

Mumbai: Even as a political slugfest has erupted over the new government scheme that promises a Rs 1500 cash dole for all poor women between 21 and 60 years, hundreds of applications are being filed by potential beneficiaries.

In central Mumbai, community groups have organised camps to help women seeking financial assistance. They help the women to fill applications at the local municipal ward office. One centre said it has submitted 450 applications in the last three days.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme was announced on Friday during the release of the state's interim budget. The scheme is expected to cost the government Rs 46,000 crores annually.

The scheme is one the sops announced by the government for groups like women, youth, and farmers, in an attempt to reverse the electoral setbacks during the Lok Sabha elections. The elections to the Maharashtra legislative assembly are expected to take place in October.

The scheme has been criticised by opposition parties. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar has called the rollout of the scheme as a 'Breach of Legislative Privilege'. Wadettiwar, who is from the Congress Party, questioned the timing of the scheme, accusing the government of using it as a pre-election bait to win voters. He said that the government was using public money to get votes. He has said that the government had committed a 'breach of privilege ' by passing a government resolution (GR) without discussing it in the assembly. The government has said that all legal protocols were followed.

There are also allegations that the eligibility criteria to avail the scheme are stringent and vague, and could leave out women who genuinely need financial support. To qualify for the scheme, applicants must have annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 Lakh and should not be beneficiaries of any other government cash transfer scheme.

However, despite the scepticism, social workers helping applicants said that the norms are simple. Advocate Nadeem Siddiqui who is helping applicants in Nagpada, central Mumbai, said that applicants should be domiciled in Maharashtra, meaning they should have lived in the state for at least 15 years.

"They have to fill out a form declaring that they do not own a house or a four-wheeler or have a family income below the stipulated level. Forms can be filed online or offline at any local government office," said Siddiqui who said he is providing the service free of charge, with fees only for the affidavits if declaration.

"Documents like Aadhar, ration card, and declaration form have to be error-free," said Siddiqui who claimed he has helped over 400 applicants in the last three days. "Many applications will be rejected during the scrutiny of the documents, but we are asking people to fill out the applications," Siddiqui added.

One of the applicants for the cash dole is Rimsha Ansari, 28, a housewife from Madanpura. The mother of two said that her husband who manages an electrical services stall is unwell and unable to work to his full potential. "He is being treated for a stomach ailment and my mother-in-law who has cancer is staying with us. The money from the scheme is not much, but it will help me with the children's educational expenses," said Ansari.

The government has said that applications for the scheme will begin on July 1, and after evaluation, the first instalment will be paid in August.