Mumbai’s Lake Levels Rise Consistently; Water Stock Recorded At 8.93% Amid Heavy Monsoon Showers

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves witnessed a further rise on Friday following continuous heavy rainfall across the catchment areas supplying water to the city. According to the latest data released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department, the total useful water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai stood at 8.93 per cent on July 3 morning, up from 8.12 per cent recorded a day ago.

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The seven reservoirs currently hold 1,29,309 million litres of water, compared to 1,17,532 million litres reported a day earlier, indicating a noticeable rise in storage levels due to intensified monsoon activity over the past few days.

Details On Water Stock Of Major Lakes

Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar recorded 22.64 per cent useful content, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 12.86 per cent. Vihar lake reached 61.76 per cent storage, Tulsi recorded 39.43 per cent and Tansa rose to 4.99 per cent. Bhatsa, one of the city’s key water sources, reached 6.65 per cent live storage.

The catchment areas also continued to receive substantial rainfall. Tulsi recorded 164 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Middle Vaitarna with 107 mm and Bhatsa with 73 mm rainfall. Modak Sagar and Tansa recorded 72 mm and 55 mm rainfall respectively.

Water Levels Drastically Less Than Last Year

Despite the improvement, water levels remain majorly lower compared to the same period last year, when the total water stock had crossed 46 per cent. Civic authorities, however, expect a steady rise in reserves if the current spell of monsoon rainfall continues over the coming days.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall since the beginning of the week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for the city and adjoining regions.

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