Mumbai's Lake Levels Cross 90% Mark Amid Monsoon; Water Stock At Over 13 Lakh Million Litres

Mumbai lake levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock has crossed the 90 per cent mark, providing a major boost to the city’s water security amid sustained monsoon activity. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department’s Master Control Centre (Bhandup Complex) report of lake levels at 6 am on August 13, 2026, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai collectively held 90.26 per cent of their useful live storage capacity. The figure stood at 89.49 per cent a day earlier, marking an increase of 0.77 percentage points in 24 hours.

Water Stock Rises To Over 13 Lakh Million Litres

The combined useful live storage capacity of Mumbai’s seven lakes is 14,47,363 million litres. As of Thursday morning, the lakes held around 13,06,364 million litres, equivalent to 90.26 per cent of the total useful capacity. The previous day's stock was recorded at 89.49 per cent. The latest figures indicate that continued rainfall over the catchment areas has further strengthened Mumbai's water reserves.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Middle Vaitarna recorded 93.72 per cent of its useful live storage capacity, while Bhatsa stood at 88.07 per cent. Upper Vaitarna was at 81.45 per cent, while Modak Sagar was at 83.63 per cent. Tansa recorded 99.18 per cent, while Vihar and Tulsi were at 100 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively.

The report also records that Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Dam began overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar started overflowing on July 23.

Rainfall Continues To Add To Reserves

The report shows rainfall across several lake catchment areas over the past 24 hours. Middle Vaitarna received 25 mm, while Upper Vaitarna recorded 26 mm of rain. Bhatsa received 11 mm, Vihar 3 mm, Tulsi 7 mm, Tansa 12 mm, and Modak Sagar recorded 35 mm of rainfall during the period.

With Mumbai continuing to receive regular monsoon showers and the lake levels now crossing 90 per cent, the city's water reserves have strengthened significantly.