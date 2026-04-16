Mumbai's GRP Files Chargesheet In NM Professor Stabbing Case; 63 Witnesses Named | File Photo

Mumbai: The Borivali GRP on Wednesday filed a 247-page chargesheet in Borivali court against a 27-year-old labourer for the fatal stabbing of a professor in a crowded local train within 12 hours of the crime.

Police recorded statements of 63 witnesses, including key eyewitnesses who saw the accused, Omkar Shinde, attack NM College professor Alok Singh in a Churchgate–Borivali train. The incident occurred near Malad after a quarrel over space.

Also Watch:

Investigators used CCTV footage and facial recognition to trace witnesses. Forensic reports confirmed that the blood on the weapon and clothes matched the victim, strengthening the case.