Mumbai's Green Glory : City Secures Third Consecutive World Tree City Award

Mumbai: For the third consecutive year, Mumbai city has clinched the prestigious 'World Tree City' award, solidifying its position as one of the world's foremost advocates for urban forestry and green initiatives.

The recognition comes as Mumbai ranks third among the world's most tree-rich cities, a testament to the city's commitment to environmental conservation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sustained efforts in tree planting and conservation have been lauded by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Innovative Greening Strategies Transforming Mumbai's Urban Landscape

Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of the Gardens department at the BMC said, "In light of the space constraints in Mumbai, BMC strategically planned tree planting initiatives. Space scarcity poses the most significant challenge for us when it comes to greening the city. To address this, we introduced innovative concepts such as Vertical gardens, Terrace gardens, and utilized space beneath flyovers. Embracing the Japanese Miyawaki style of tree plantation, we created mini forests and urban green spaces, establishing Miyawaki forests at 64 locations citywide. Despite these adversities, BMC ensured Mumbai remains green and healthy for Mumbaikars. This award acknowledges our commitment to overcoming challenges and succeeding in our mission."

The award ceremony, held on the occasion of World Earth Day on Monday, saw key BMC officials receiving the accolade from representatives of the Arbor Day Foundation and the FAO. The event highlighted Mumbai's dedication to maintaining its green cover and ensuring clean air for its residents.

Mumbai's Innovative Urban Forestry Initiatives Recognised Globally

Under the leadership of BMC Commissioner, along with other officials, the city has implemented various initiatives aimed at promoting tree conservation and urban forestry. These efforts have led to the planting of over five lakh trees using innovative methods such as the Urban Forestry (Japanese Miyawaki) technique. "Described as a concrete jungle, Mumbai, India's bustling commercial capital, has defied stereotypes by earning a place in the esteemed World Tree City list", said BMC official.

The selection process for the award involved rigorous evaluation based on criteria such as responsibility for tree care, urban forest governance, tree asset assessment, resource allocation for tree management, and citizen education through annual tree festivals. Mumbai's consistent fulfillment of these criteria has earned it a place of pride on the World Tree City List.