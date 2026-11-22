Mumbai’s Green Cover Under Threat As BMC Faces Fresh Protests Over Tree Felling For Malabar Hill Reservoir And Coastal Road Projects |

Mumbai’s green cover is facing another threat, triggering a fresh confrontation between the BMC and citizens. The civic body’s Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) and Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) repair have drawn sharp criticism from residents and environmental activists over tree felling. At Malabar Hill, residents have urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to halt the proposed cutting of 84 trees for an alternate reservoir tank. On Saturday, activists and residents protested at Nana-Nani Park at Versova against the felling of the remaining 45 trees out of the 89 affected by the coastal road project.

Malabar Hill Reservoir

The 139-year-old MHR, which supplies 147 million litres of water daily to South Mumbai, is once again at the centre of a green cover controversy. The BMC’s original Rs 700-crore redevelopment plan, proposed in 2022, was scrapped in June 2024 following strong opposition over the proposed felling of 189 trees and transplantation of 200 others. Acting on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee’s recommendations, the civic body opted for repairs instead. However, the revised plan still threatens 43 trees with felling and another 41 with transplantation to make way for a three-tier, 52-million-litre capacity alternate reservoir on the western side of the existing tank. Notices pasted on the affected trees have sparked fresh protests, with residents opposing the loss of the area's green cover.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said, “We are shocked that the BMC has once again revived its proposal to construct an alternate tank to facilitate repairs to the existing reservoir. The green cover on the MHR plot and adjoining plots must not be disturbed under any circumstances for reservoir-related work. If the BMC wants to construct an alternate tank, it must identify another site without compromising the green cover." Residents have formally raised their objections and will submit a letter to the BMC administration on Monday, seeking a rethink of the proposal.

Coastal road project at Versova

The Versova-Dahisar Link Road, another major component of the Coastal Road project, has triggered fresh protests over its environmental impact. The proposed double-decker bridge will affect 89 trees at Versova’s Nana Nani Park, of which the BMC has already felled 44. A day after the tree-cutting, residents and environmental activists gathered at the park on Saturday morning to protest. Despite a heavy police presence, protesters raised slogans and held banners and placards expressing their anger over the loss of green cover.

A local activist Utsav Singh said, “ The BMC is a politically motivated corporation that has failed to strike a balance between development and environmental conservation. It is simply destroying nature. Mumbai’s air quality is deteriorating and Maharashtra is facing drought conditions, yet trees continue to be felled." Another activist Sahil Parsekar said, “Just as Central Park is the pride of New Yorkers, Nana Nani Park is the pride of Mumbaikars. Generations of grandparents have brought their grandchildren here. The BMC came under the cover of darkness, like thieves, and cut down the trees. They have not just felled trees; they have cut into Mumbai’s pride."

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Official says

"In the Malabar Hill reservoir project, the number of trees proposed to be affected has been reduced to 84. We have been engaging with residents from the outset and making every possible effort to minimise tree loss,” said a civic official, requesting anonymity.

A total of 89 trees will be impacted by the Coastal road project. While eight trees have been saved, the second phase of work at Nana Nani Park, scheduled for next year, will involve felling 37 trees and transplanting another 18. The park has been divided into two phases to facilitate bridge construction. With the bridge piers falling within the park premises, foundation work is expected to begin shortly, official said. "The garden will be restored after the project is completed," he added. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar was not available for comment.

(Inputs from Nirmiti Patole)

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