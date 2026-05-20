Mumbai's Garib Nagar Demolition Drive Disrupts Movement Towards Bandra Station; Commuters Face Delay | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: Movement towards Bandra railway station remained severely affected on Wednesday as the ongoing demolition drive at Garib Nagar in Bandra East disrupted normal access routes, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters travelling through the area.

According to a report by Mid-day, heavy police deployment and barricading near the demolition site led to congestion and restricted movement around Bandra station, particularly during peak travel hours. Daily commuters travelling to and from the railway station faced delays as authorities continued clearance operations in the locality.

Police officials have placed barricades near the Bandra district court area, restricting vehicular movement beyond the designated point leading towards the station. The restrictions, imposed amid the demolition operation, significantly impacted both vehicular and pedestrian movement, reported Mid-day.

The report also mentions that, nearly 60 per cent of the demolition work has been completed so far. However, commuter inconvenience continues as restrictions remain in place around the affected stretch.

The north-bound bridge leading towards Bandra station has also been shut as demolition activity continues. At present, commuters are relying on the south-bound bridge and the newly constructed southern-side skywalk, which remain the only available pedestrian access routes to the station.

With movement restrictions continuing through Wednesday, commuters travelling through Bandra East continued to face delays and altered travel routes near one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations.

Garib Nagar Demolition Day 2

Tension gripped Bandra's Garib Nagar area on the second day of the ongoing demolition drive after a mosque structure was razed during Western Railway's anti-encroachment operation. Residents expressed strong outrage and emotional reactions during the demolition of the mosque structure. As the drive was underway in Garib Nagar, angry residents staged protests at the site.

Locals allegedly also threw water and buckets at Mumbai Police personnel during the agitation. Following the chaos, Mumbai Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. Another visual showed the situation escalating as a major scuffle was seen between the police and locals. Visuals from the site also showed some women personnel dragging someone.

Furthermore, some anti-social elements tried to obstruct the work by throwing stones on the the demolition squad. Mumbai Police used appropriate force to disperse them off and FIRs are being lodged against the vandals.

The drive came after the Bombay HC, in its May 5 order, permitted WR to continue the demolition drive. However, it also said that the rights of slum dwellers who were found eligible in the 2021 surveys must be protected.

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