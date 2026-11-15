Mumbai's First BSc Nursing College Proposed At Bandra's Bhabha Hospital | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The BMC has proposed leasing a 2,327.42-square-metre plot within K. B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra West to VSPM Academy of Higher Education for setting up Mumbai’s first B.Sc. Nursing College under the Public-Private Partnership Promotion Policy (PPPP). The 10-year lease entails a one-time premium of Rs. 5.56 crore and an annual rent of just Rs. 2,350. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the BMC Improvement Committee.

According to the proposal, the Suburban Guardian Minister, through a representation dated September 11, 2025, requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to establish a Nursing College on the vacant land within the hospital premises. Following the Chief Minister’s directions, the BMC decided to invite tenders for developing the plot under the PPPP model, with the developer required to establish a Nursing College of the prescribed capacity and utilise the remaining permissible area for other educational purposes.

The project envisages a minimum intake capacity of 100 students. VSPM Academy of Higher Education has been selected as the eligible institution, offering a one-time premium of Rs. 5.56 crore and annual lease rent of Rs. 2,350 for the initial 10-year period. The lease rent will be subject to a 10% escalation every subsequent 10 years.

"The institution, through its Madhuribai Deshmukh Institute of Nursing Education, brings over two decades of experience in nursing education. It has an established student capacity of 150 for B.Sc. Nursing, 35 for M.Sc. Nursing, 40 for Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing and 100 for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses. The institute is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik," stated the proposal.

"The proposed college is expected to strengthen the availability of trained nursing personnel in BMC-run hospitals while also creating opportunities for civic employees to pursue technical and professional education," said a senior civic official.

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