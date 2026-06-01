'Mumbai's Drain Cleaning More Than 80% Complete Ahead Of Monsoon,' Says Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection - VIDEO

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday reviewed the ongoing drain-cleaning and desilting works across the city and said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working to ensure the city is prepared before the arrival of the monsoon.

Speaking to mediapersons during the inspection, Tawde said the civic body had started the drain-cleaning exercise a month earlier than usual to strengthen flood-preparedness measures.

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"We started the cleaning of Mumbai's drains one month in advance ahead of monsoon. If we look at the overall drain-cleaning work, more than 80 per cent of the drains across Mumbai have been cleaned so far. If there are any minor gaps or delays, efforts are currently underway to address them. Overall, both minor and major drains in Mumbai have been cleaned beyond 80 per cent," the Mayor said.

The inspection comes at a crucial time as weather agencies have predicted increasing rainfall activity across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the coming days, raising concerns over waterlogging and flooding in vulnerable areas.

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Details On Progress Of Desilting Works Across City

According to the latest BMC data as of May 31, desilting work on major drains has crossed its target, with overall progress reaching 101.47 per cent. The City Division recorded 110 per cent completion, while the Western Suburbs reached 106.85 per cent. The Eastern Suburbs reported 89.69 per cent progress.

Minor drain desilting has also surpassed targets in several wards, with overall citywide progress touching 101.35 per cent. Among the best-performing wards were G/S Ward at 135.05 per cent, D Ward at 133.35 per cent, P/S Ward at 121.81 per cent and K/W Ward at 111.10 per cent.

However, civic records show that a few areas are still lagging behind. S Ward reported only 15.73 per cent completion, while M/E Ward stood at 89.83 per cent. Efforts are underway to bridge the remaining gaps before heavy rains begin.

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The Mithi River desilting project, one of Mumbai's key flood-mitigation measures, has achieved 68.48 per cent progress so far. Among its three divisions, ES-526 recorded the highest completion level at 77.27 per cent, followed by ES-527 at 69.71 per cent and ES-525 at 57.83 per cent.

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Mumbai has witnessed several instances of severe waterlogging during previous monsoons, leading the BMC to intensify pre-monsoon preparations this year. Apart from drain cleaning, civic authorities are also monitoring pumping stations, flood-prone locations and stormwater drainage infrastructure. Regular inspections and progress reviews will likely continue in the coming weeks to ensure that all critical works are completed before the full-fledged monsoon reaches the city.

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