Mumbai's Coastal Road bridge pillars to be built using mono-pile technology

Highlights of the Mono-pile pillars:

Since the Mono-pile technology for the construction of bridge pillars is being used in India for the first time, BMC has made sure that Mumbai's coastal road project engineers and consultants are trained for that.

The international experts where such technology has already been implemented those experts have been made part of Mumbai's coastal road project team for regular guidance and consultation.

The Mono-pile technology raw material was not available in India thus it was procured from Europe.

Since this technology will be used for the first time in Mumbai and India, on a trial basis three pillars of 2.5 metres, 3 metres and 3.5 metres will be constructed. The height of these pillars below seawater and above ground will be 18 metres.

For the construction of above three pillars the work has been initiated. At Bindhu Madhav Thackeray Chowk near Costal Road at Worli Abdul Gaffar Khan Road these pillars will be lifted and by July end the work is expected to be completed. Thereafter, in the presence of experts around tonnes of weight will put on these foundation pillars from the top and from the sides to test their strength and durability.

The actual pillar construction work for the bridge will begin from September 2021.