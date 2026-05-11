Mumbai’s Charkop Police Bust Online Cricket Betting Racket Under Trading Guise In Kandivali West | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: The Charkop Police busted an online cricket betting racket allegedly operating under the guise of share market trading through mobile applications and websites. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and four mobile phones have been seized from their possession. The police action was carried out on May 9.



A case was registered by the Charkop Police on Saturday under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.

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According to the police, they received a tip-off that some individuals were running online cricket betting activities through mobile applications and websites in the Ganesh Chowk area, in front of Star Night Bar in Kandivali West. Acting on the information, the police laid a trap and conducted a raid near the bar.

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During the operation, the police arrested Dhairya Deepak Chheda (29), an unemployed resident of Kandivali West; Vineet Kishore Doshi (24), also unemployed and a resident of Kandivali West; and Anubhav Devdat Naik (30), who works in share marketing and resides in Mira Road East.



The Charkop Police seized four mobile phones during the raid, and the devices have been sent for forensic examination. Authorities are also probing the login IDs and financial transactions linked to the alleged betting operation.