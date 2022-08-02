Mumbai's century-old St Elizabeth's Hospital to be renovated |

Located in Malabar Hill, St Elizabeth's Hospital will be redeveloped. The hospital that was started in 1922 hit a century recently.

The nursing home is all set to get state-of-the-art facilities.

According to reports, the hospital's B wing will undergo redevelopment. A Mid-day report stated that the hospital will be renovated by a private firm under their corporate social responsibility wing.

The hospital reportedly will be developed into a modernised medical centre which will be optimally completed by 2026. The hospital's other wing meanwhile will remain functional.

The Mid-day report quoted Sr Sarla Macwan, executive director of the hospital, as saying that the exact date of when the work will start cannot be ascertained yet since certain civic permissions are to be obtained.

Macwan also revealed that they are also planning to introduce rehabilitative programmes for senior citizens which she likened to staycation. She said details are yet to be chalked out.