Mumbai’s BEST Charts Mega Revival After Workers' Strike; 5,000 Self-Owned Buses To Hit Roads In 3 Years

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Mumbai: In a major revival push days after the crippling BEST strike brought Mumbai’s public transport network to a standstill, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking unveiled an ambitious roadmap to induct 5,000 self-owned buses over the next three years and reduce its dependence on the controversial wet-lease model.

Revival Roadmap Unveiled

The announcement was reportedly made by BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi during a presentation before the civic Standing Committee on Thursday, where she laid out the undertaking’s financial condition, expansion strategy and long-term revival plans.

The presentation came shortly after the committee approved a Rs 1,000-crore financial aid package for the cash-strapped undertaking. Sethi told the panel that Mumbai requires nearly 10,000 buses as per Central government norms, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen the city’s shrinking bus fleet.

The move is being seen as a major course correction for BEST, which has increasingly relied on privately operated wet-lease buses over the past few years amid mounting financial stress and declining fleet strength.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing figures shared during the presentation, BEST’s cumulative liabilities stood at a staggering Rs 23,296 crore as of March 31, 2026. While the electricity division remained profitable with a surplus of Rs 115 crore during 2025-26, the transport arm continued to bleed financially, recording losses of Rs 1,805 crore.

Financial Reforms Planned

Sethi also announced that BEST plans to clear pending retirement and gratuity dues worth Rs 1,751 crore owed to former employees within the current financial year. The decision follows directions issued during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Apart from expanding the fleet, BEST is also planning aggressive monetisation measures to boost non-fare revenue. These include advertisements, commercial use of transport infrastructure, EV charging stations and other revenue-generation initiatives. The electricity wing is also set for modernisation, with plans to install 5.5 lakh smart meters aimed at improving billing efficiency, reducing distribution losses and curbing power theft.

Revival Plan Comes Day After BEST Workers' Strike

The revival blueprint comes just days after the massive BEST workers’ strike paralysed Mumbai’s transport services between June 19 and June 21, leaving lakhs of commuters stranded across the city.

The strike was eventually withdrawn after marathon discussions between the Maharashtra government and representatives of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti at Sahyadri Guest House.

Workers had raised several demands, including merger of BEST’s budget with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), implementation of Seventh Pay Commission benefits, payment of pending dues to retired employees, an end to contractual recruitment and regularisation of wet-lease workers.

As part of the settlement, the state government agreed to provide a monthly salary hike of Rs 3,000 to permanent employees and Rs 2,000 to contract workers. Authorities also assured better employee facilities such as improved canteens and washrooms along with release of pending gratuity payments.

With the fresh expansion plan and financial support now in place, BEST appears to be attempting one of its biggest revival efforts in recent years after facing mounting criticism over shrinking services, ageing infrastructure and labour unrest.

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