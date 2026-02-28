Mumbai’s AQI Improves To ‘Satisfactory’ As BMC Acts Against 135 Construction Sites | File Photo

After months of choking smog and hazardous pollution, Mumbai has finally seen a noticeable improvement in air quality this week, with the atmosphere visibly clearer and brighter. To tackle pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued show cause notices to 135 construction sites and stop-work orders to 93, between February 2 and 27.

AQI Enters ‘Satisfactory’ Zone

The city has been grappling with poor air quality for the past few weeks, far worse than in December and January. However, on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 62 (at 9 pm), placing it in the “satisfactory” category. Pollution levels across the city’s monitoring locations dropped significantly, allowing residents to wake up to bright skies, clearer views, and fresher, healthier air. The civic body attributed this improvement to the dust mitigation measures it had implemented over the month.

Action Against Violations

During ward-level inspections, private construction projects, municipal works, and projects by other development authorities were classified separately. Around 1,092 construction sites were inspected and immediate action was taken against sites violating environmental regulations, with 135 construction projects issued ‘Show Cause’ notices. In addition, 93 sites were served stop-work orders. The inspections also revealed that some construction sites were adhering to environmental rules. As a result, the stop-work notices for 48 sites were withdrawn.

Read Also BMC Tells Bombay HC It Will Remove Encroachments From Private Powai Road Near School Used By Public

Also Watch:

Massive Road Cleaning Drive

To reduce the concentration of dust particles in the air, the civic authorities launched an extensive cleanliness drive on public roads and other areas. Using water tankers, a total of 1,454 kilometers of roads were cleaned. Additionally, misting machines were deployed over 684 kilometers of roads to further control dust levels.

Preventive And Corrective Measures

"The BMC has implemented a range of measures, which not only include punitive actions but also preventive and corrective initiatives. The primary objective of these efforts is to maintain healthy air quality and ensure the preservation of the environment," said an official from the BMC's Environment department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/