 Mumbai's Air Quality Reaches Alarming Levels: Congress Calls for Urgent Implementation of Climate Action Plan
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai's Air Quality Reaches Alarming Levels: Congress Calls for Urgent Implementation of Climate Action Plan | File

Mumbai: The air quality index of Mumbai has surpassed the danger level in the last few days, causing Mumbaikars to suffer from respiratory problems. The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has provided an action plan for Mumbaikars to combat air pollution.

The Mumbai unit of the Congress party, led by Varsha Gaikwad, had demanded that the state government implement the Mumbai Climate Action Plan prepared by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi regime. She emphasised that the action plan should not be ignored just because it was prepared by the MVA government. "The state government should at least take into account the views of the opposition parties in matters of public interest," she added. "A few years ago, Delhi had the worst air quality level, but Mumbai has now overtaken Delhi. The heat and humidity have also increased due to smog. This is affecting the health of Mumbaikars, leading to an increase in respiratory diseases," she observed.

article-image

Reasons for air pollution in city

According to research by NEERI and IIT-B, over 71% of Mumbai's air pollution is caused by dust blown from roads or construction. The rest of the pollution is generated by factories, power plants, airports, and garbage dumps.

As per the MVA's Mumbai climate action plan, measures can be taken regarding the planning of construction hours, implementation of air and noise pollution rules at construction sites, creation of eco-parks in various areas, and scientific disposal of waste at the dumping ground.

"The government should not endanger Mumbaikars' health for petty politics and should seriously consider implementing the plan. Children and senior citizens are also suffering due to the existing situation. There is a dire need to take concrete measures by the government and the corporation," Gaikwad said.

article-image

