'Mumbaikars Will Decide Whether I Am A Reels Star Or Real Star': Mumbai Mayor Responds To Coastal Road Trolls

Instagram - @tawderitu_

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde defended her recent visit to the Coastal Road after facing trolling, saying her actions were driven by concern for public safety and not for publicity.

During a monsoon inspection of the Coastal Road, Tawde was seen scolding citizens for sitting on the sea walls during high tide, warning them against risking their lives amid rough sea conditions. However, clips of the visit went viral on social media, with several users accusing the Mayor of turning the safety inspection into a "photo-op" and creating content for social media.

Responding to the trolling through an official video shared on social media, the Mayor said she had gone to the Coastal Road after noticing small children sitting dangerously close to the edge of the railing while strong sea waves lashed the area.

"I was trolled regarding what the Mayor was doing on the Coastal Road. I went down to the Coastal Road because I saw small children sitting on the edge of the railing. The sea waves were so huge that they could have swept those children away. That is why I stepped down there," she said.

The Mayor asserted that her visit was part of her responsibility towards the city's residents and not an attempt to create social media content.

"As the Mayor of Mumbai and a servant of Mumbai, I went down there for my fellow Mumbaikars. I did not go down there to be a 'Reels star'. That is why I said Mumbaikars will decide whether I am a 'Reels star' or a 'Real star'. No one else has the right to decide that," she added.

Highlighting her political journey, the Mayor said she continues to see herself as a grassroots worker despite holding the city's top civic post.

"I have repeatedly said that before becoming the Mayor, I was a grassroots worker (karyakarta). Through consistent work, I became a corporator, and from there I have come to serve as the Mayor. The karyakarta within me will always come out because I have always worked through public movements and by taking to the streets. Everyone who knows me is aware of this," she said.