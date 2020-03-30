Mumbaikars use quarantine time for self-care, exercise and art

During this period of quarantine, Mumbaikars are utilising their time for self-care, grooming, physical and mental exercise, hobbies, artwork and extra-curricular activities. These getaways help to maintain sanity and tackle the negativity due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

In Mumbai, we are so busy that we don't really get time to do much. "Now, suddenly, I have so much time," says Malika Ghosh, a single parent and Human Resource (HR) professional.

Ghosh says, "I would return late from work and complain about not having enough time for myself. I always wanted to start my own review blog for books, magazines and literary work. I have begun writing reviews now and also provide tips and necessary information to be included in a resume and how to write a good curriculum vitae (CV). I am using this time to share my knowledge and help those who are looking for employment opportunities."

Music, art and writing are among the favourite past times for a majority of people. Ravi Mishra, a chartered accountant, says, "There is always one musical instrument that you want to learn but you do not get the time for it. I have started to learn the Ukulele. There are tutorials available online."

While, Zubeda Ali, a graphic designer, says, "I am helping young professionals to create a design portfolio through online mediums. Designing can be done from home and it is a time consuming process. It helps to kill time during such long quarantine breaks. Also, I painted a wall of my gallery and now I am going to do some graffiti art on it."

Physical and mental exercise are key to staying fit during the lockdown. Apuseth Subramaniam, a senior citizen, who retired from the marketing industry, says, "Any kind of exercise is helpful be it yoga, meditation, aerobics, or any other form. I try to do some basic exercise to stay fit as personal physical and mental health is a priority during such a crucial time."

In order to manage our mental health, we need to understand that worrying about things is not going to change anything. Apart from taking precautionary safety measures, we really cannot do much to solve this pandemic, says Kalpita Jain, a psychologist and therapist. Jain says, "There is too much negativity around. It is fine if one does not feel like doing anything because there is a lack of motivation. But we have to manage our mental health and try to survive every day."