Mumbaikars Rejoice As AQI Drops To 89; Clear Skies, Cleaner Air Return As 1,000 Construction Sites Receive Stop-Work Notices | File

Mumbai: Mumbai is witnessing an improvement in its air quality, with many residents sharing pictures of clear blue skies on social media on Thursday. This improvement in air quality came after the Maharashtra government intensified its action against air pollution, issuing stop-work notices to more than 1000 construction sites across the city for flouting environmental norms.

Mumbai's Current AQI

According to data from the AQI monitoring website aqi.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 89 around 2:56 pm, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Photos shared by Mumbaikars from areas such as Bhandup, Waghle Estate, Powai and South Mumbai showed visibly clearer skies. According to Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, 1981 show cause notices and 1047 stop work notices were issued between October 2025 and January 2026 under the ongoing Clean Air initiative.

Mumbaikars Hail Clear Skies and Cleaner Air

A user named Mumbai Rains posted an image from Powai this morning. Another Powai resident commented and said, "The AQI finally seems to have taken a breather. For once, Mumbai actually looked breathable… and genuinely pretty."

Another user from Lower Parel said, "A few days ago, I could barely see the buildings because of the smog. Today the AQI is 60, and the skyline is finally clear again"

AQI From Different Parts Of City

Several neighbourhoods reported severe air quality. Sarvodaya Nagar Station emerged as the most polluted pocket, recording an AQI of 132, categorised as ‘poor’.

Other locations reported moderate levels, including Powai (93), Bhandup West (88), Colaba (88), Navi Mumbai (85), Borivali West (84), Mulund West (84), Navy Nagar (82), Vile Parle West (80), Kandivali (80), Mazgaon (80), Bandra West Station 1 (79), and Santacruz West (75). Gamdevi Station 1 recorded an AQI of 81.

