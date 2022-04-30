Mumbaikars may lose luxury of 24x7 power if demand continues to surge

Mumbai: Amid soaring temperatures, Mumbaikars may lose the luxury of 24x7 power supply. This is in the wake of rapidly increasing power demand and transmission constraints in the evacuation of power from outside. Mumbai's peak demand was recorded at 3,820 mw on Friday, 3,851 mw on Thursday, 3,807 mw on Wednesday, 3,616 mw on Tuesday and 3,633 mw on Monday. The power industry players have claimed that the city’s peak demand, if surges to 4,200 mw in the days to come, then the Mumbaikars will start sweating as they have a tough time for comfort of continuous power supply.

Tata Power and Adani Electricity have stepped in urging the consumers to save power and contain use of air conditioners.

‘’While we have sufficient capacities to meet all demands of consumers, Tata Power would like to appeal for optimized usage of electricity. The company has got sufficient long term capacity to cater to its consumers. Tata Power Mumbai distribution’s contracted capacities are hydro 218 mw, thermal and gas 482 mw and renewable energy 385 mw. Apart from this, any momentary shortages are met by energy markets and the demand will be met through contracted capacity and short term power purchase if required,’’ said Tata Power spokesman.

On the other hand, Adani Electricity spokesman said, ‘’Electricity consumption is at its peak as everyone tries to beat this unprecedented summer heat. While our teams work day and night to meet the rising electricity demand, the same comes at a cost. Remaining conscious of the same we humbly appeal to our consumers to consume judiciously and keep electricity bills in check this summer.’’

Moreover, energy expert Ashok Pendse called for saving in electricity usage. ‘’Yesterday, we touched 3,820 mw of load in Mumbai. If we reach 4,200 mw, we are in the red zone. Mumbai consumers must conserve energy at peak load between 3 pm to 5 pm. This can be achieved by control of air conditioning load. Keep the machine in good condition, temperature at 26 degree centigrade, reduce the number of air conditioners. We can all put together to achieve this,’’ he noted.

Sterlite Power Project Director Ninad Pitale suggested an additional transmission corridor to cater to the growing demand of Mumbaikars. ‘’Once the transmission network is strengthened the evacuation of power from outside will become easy,’’ he said.

