Mumbaikars, here's how you can respectfully dispose off the national flag post I-day(Representative Image) | Twitter

India, on August 15, celebrated the diamond jubilee of Indepedence. To mark the glorious 75 years, PM Narendra Modi announced Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative under which various programmes and campaigns.

One of the campaigns was Har Ghar Tiranga wherein PM Modi had appealed citizens to buy tricolours and hoist them at their homes, offices. Meanwhile, messages circulated on social media on how to fold and preserve the flags.

Many are now wondering what to do with the flags. If you're also wondering what to do with the tricolours at your places, continue reading.

Indian Oil announces Flag Collection Drive

The Indian Oil's Mumbai division is circulating an infographic about their national flag collection drive. They have requested all the citizens to return the flags that are no longer in use at nearest petrol pumps run by the organisation.

Flag Collection Drive | Indian Oil

NGO My Green Society to collect tricolours

Another Mumbai-based NGO, My Green Society, according to Mid-day has stepped up to collect the tricolours from residential complexes in Mumbai and Thane.

The NGO has assured to take care of the flag according to the Flag Code and damaged ones will be disposed off as the code states.

They can be contacted on WhatsApp numbers 9820099022 / 9167761697