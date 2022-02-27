Mumbaikars can expect additional 3000 mw of power only after 2025-26 when new transmission lines are fully operational

Peak Demand of Mumbai will increase up to 4,234 mw in 2024-25 from the present 3,910 mw. The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has recommended in view of existing constraints in transmission capacity, depleted embedded generation in Mumbai and increase in demand additional feed from other 400/765KV S/S or strong HVDC (high voltage direct current) sources. The strengthening of the transmission system for importing power in Mumbai from other parts of the grid should be taken up at the earliest.

An additional HVDC VSC link of Kudus – Aarey as proposed by CEA may be taken up by STU at the earliest. This would strengthen the supply of power in the heart of Mumbai grid without facing the problem of ROW within Mumbai.

However, Mumbaikars will have to wait till October-November 2022 for the partial strengthening of the city's transmission network as Adani Transmission is expected to commission the 400 kV Vikhroli-Kharghar transmission line. In addition, the Mumbai Urja Marg project being developed by Sterlite Power will be able to bring in 2,000 mw additional power by December 2023 in Mumbai.

Thereafter, the evacuation of another 1,000 mw in Mumbai will be possible only after Adani Transmission is likely to commission Aarey-Kudus HVDC transmission line by 2025-26. Even though Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has recently given its ruling in favour of Adani Transmission, it has yet to get the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission’s clearance for sub stations at Aarey. This is important especially when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has recently declared 600 acres of Aarey as reserved forest.

The Mumbai Urja Marg Transmission Project conceptualised by the Ministry of Power comprising 400 kV Padgha to Kharghar transmission line, 400 kV Padgha to Navi Mumbai transmission line and 220 kV Apta Taloja transmission line.

The Mumbai Urja Marg Transmission Project Director Ninad Pitale argued that to avoid recurring power outages, it is imperative to strengthen the existing transmission infrastructure and create an additional corridor to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply. ‘’Once operational, Mumbai Urja Marg Transmission Project will be a gamechanger for Maharashtra with wide reaching benefits for people and industries in the region. It will increase power availability, improve system reliability and security, allow flexibility and choice to source cheaper and greener power,’’ he noted.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:25 PM IST