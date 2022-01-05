Mumbaikars can call ward-war rooms for Covid-19 bed and ambulance in respective areas; check helpline numbers here

Amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases in city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the citizens of Mumbai to call on dedicated helpline number and ward-war rooms if there is a requirement of Covid bed or ambulance in their respective areas or wards.

Since the pandemic outbreak the BMC helpline number 1916 was dedicated to solve the queries related to covid-19 and help citizens to provide details of availability of beds and about the vaccine centres located in respective wards.

The BMC on Twitter has issued a list of helpline numbers dedicated specially for the respective wards. Take a look here:

Mumbai reported 15,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count and up 4,306 from a day ago, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the city's overall coronavirus count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

At 15,166, Mumbai has recorded the all-time high COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and the latest count reflects a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent, in a span of just 24 hours.

Earlier, Mumbai had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:46 PM IST