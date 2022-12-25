Mumbai:City hospital gives Yemeni woman fresh lease of life | Representative pic/ Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: City doctors gave a 34-year-old Yemeni a fresh lease of life by performed a complex minimally invasive cardiac surgery. The woman was diagnosed with a benign cardiac tumour, which was 6 cm in size, thus endangering her life.

Patients with cardiac tumours have non-specific symptoms similar to many other common cardiovascular conditions, including breathing problems and chest pain. Cardiac tumours are most commonly diagnosed on echocardiograms. Surgeries are usually recommended immediately after a diagnosis of the cardiac tumour, as it may lead to life-threatening events such as stroke and heart failure. Though cardiac tumours are extremely rare, they must be diagnosed and treated in time to prevent life-threatening events.

None of the doctors in Yemen were willing to perform the surgery

Afina, a resident of Yemen, was experiencing severe breathing problems while doing everyday activities such as walking or working. Diagnosis in mid-November revealed that she had a life-threatening cardiac tumour. The doctor suggested surgery to remove the tumour, but as the risk was extremely high, none of the doctors in Yemen were willing to perform the surgery.

Later, she contacted Global Hospital in Parel and teleconsultation was arranged between the patient, the treating doctor in Yemen, and specialists at the hospital. After extensive evaluation and counselling via teleconsultation, the patient and her family were convinced and last month she travelled from Yemen to Global Hospital.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, CVTS surgeon and heart and lung transplant surgeon, said the 2D echo done revealed a large tumour of 6 cm inside the heart. A traditional open-heart surgery was considered extremely risky because of the size of the tumour. It was decided to use minimally invasive thoracotomy, following a discussion between the cardiologist and the CVTS surgeon.

“The patient benefited from the surgery because of the faster recovery, less scarring, and less postoperative complications,” said Dr Kulkarni.

“The surgery was challenging as It was necessary to remove the tumour completely. Any bit left behind could lead to major complications. We removed the tumour with just an 8 cm incision,” he said.