Mumbai: Youth lodges plaint for stealing online MBA lectures

A 25-year old man who gives paid online lectures to MBA students was baffled to see that his lectures were available on other social media platforms. He realised that his lectures were up for sale on rates much lesser than he charges for. Realising that someone has stolen his drive data, he has lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the police, the victim stays with his family in Tilak Nagar area of Chembur. In September last year, he had designed an online course for those students who wished to clear MBA entrance exams. In the course, the victim had prepared different lecture videos on Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative Aptitude and Abstract Reasoning.

"The victim in his complaint claimed that he had saved all his lectures from September till April in his Google drive. In order to view those lectures online, the victim would charge the students and would then give them access to those videos. He had 23 videos in his drive and as many as 500 students who had enrolled for his course were having access to those videos," said a police officer.

He added, on April 14, when the victim was going through his groups in his Telegram account, he was baffled to see that three of his videos of his designed course were in a group which had MBA aspirants. "When the victim made enquiries from some of the group members about where the lectures were uploaded in the group, he could not get any information. On May 08, the victim received a message from a user on Telegram asking him if he was interested in getting all the videos. The person sent him a video which turned out to be from his course and said she would charge Rs 1000 for the video and asked the victim to make an online payment if he wants more videos," the officer said.

The victim then realised that someone has stolen videos of his course from his drive and has put it up for sale. The victim on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.