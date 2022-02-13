Mumbai: Youth held for killing 75-yr-old grandfather

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly killing his grandfather. The accused Sushant Satpute alias Sonu allegedly smashed the head of his grandfather Lakshman Ghuge, 75 with a bamboo stick following an argument over money he had borrowed from the victim for drugs abuse, said police.

According to the police, Satpute a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai regularly visits his grandparent's house at Wadala. Similarly, he came on February 8 as well along with his mother and stayed while his mother and grandmother left at night.

Next day when they returned they found their house locked, upon checking they found Key's lying on the floor. When they opened the door they were shocked to find Ghuge lying in a pool of blood. He received severe injuries to his head, he was taken to KEM hospital where he was kept in ICU however he could not survive and died hours later.

The neighbours said that they heard the sound of a scuffle from their house around seven in the morning.

Satpute used to consume drugs for which he used to take money from the victim and his wife. On the day of the incident, the victim was demanding his money back which led to an argument, the neighbours also heard the loud noise of beating from the house however in past also there had been such incidences in the house as a reason they did not sound an alarm, said a neighbour in her statement to the police.

Since the day, Satpute fled from the spot keeping his mobile in the house and didn't return home as well.

"We were also probing the case from our side, while checking CCTV camera footages of Vashi railway station, we found the accused entering the platform. Our team then manually searched all the platforms from Vashi to Panvel and nabbed him from Panvel station, “said Shashikant Pawar, senior inspector of Property Cell.

The accused was later handed over to Wadala police station, he was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him police custody.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:08 PM IST