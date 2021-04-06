Mumbai youth gets 7 gets jail for sexual assault of minor, attempt to kidnap toddler

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor and attempting to kidnap a toddler who was with the child.



The incident had taken place in September 2015 when the 10-year-old girl was going to a nearby shop to get chocolate. She had taken the two-year-old child, her neighbour along with her. The youth, unknown to her, had come up behind her and touched her inappropriately. And when the startled girl shouted, he had reacted by pulling away the toddler who was at her side holding her hand. He had then started running away with the child, when people in the vicinity had apprehended him and then started beating him up.

Special Public Prosecutor Veena Shelar said the victim who was sexually assaulted was 16-year-old when she deposed in court. Special Judge Rekha N. Pandhare has ordered the youth to pay a compensation of Rs. 10,000 to the toddler and Rs. 25,000 to the older child. In case of default, he would have to serve extra time in prison.