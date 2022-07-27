Mumbai: Youth Congress workers detained after 'rail roko' protest against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi |

Youth Congress workers were detained after they staged a 'rail roko' protest at a station here on Wednesday against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), police said.

A group of 10-15 Mumbai Youth Congress workers stopped a Gujarat-bound express train around 10.15 am on platform no. 6 of the Borivali station, officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate and the Narendra Modi-led central government, as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The GRP Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel removed the protesters from the tracks within a few minutes and the train departed for its onward journey, the officials said.

The GRP then detained some of the protesters, they said.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the agitation, which was staged for a few minutes, did not affect train services as the GRP removed the protesters from tracks and detained them.

"At Borivali, around four to five persons gathered in front of train number 19215 down for two to three minutes . RPF in-charge Dinesh Sharma rounded them up and cleaned the track , no detaintion of train," the spokesperson said.

Sonia Gandhi (75) has been questioned for over eight hours till now by the ED and she has faced 65-70 questions.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.The Congress has slammed the ED's action against its top leadership and termed it as "political vendetta" and "harassment".

BJP leaders responds to ongoing protests

Union Minister Anurag Thakur commenting on the issue said, "If they haven't done any corruption then why fear? Incidents of rape, murder are being reported from Congress-ruled states, but their CMs are camping in Delhi instead of maintaining law & order in their respective states."

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur replies to Congress allegations of ED harassing Sonia Gandhi, says "Chori bhi aur seenajori bhi, bhrashtachar bhi aur bawal bhi' pic.twitter.com/hDB6hNU0hq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda said, "Congress protests not 'Satyagrah', but an attempt to hide the truth. They are protesting to protect a family, not the country. Gandhis required to answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law."

#WATCH | Congress protests not 'Satyagrah', but an attempt to hide the truth. They are protesting to protect a family, not the country. Gandhis required to answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law: BJP President JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/ump5p9K8Ff — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022