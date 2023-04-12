Mumbai: Youth commits suicide in Dadar after he was stripped, paraded for asking salary | File

An 18-year-old youth committed suicide at his home in Dadar's Prabhadevi last Thursday, allegedly hours after being stripped and paraded in the neighbourhood by two of his employers and their accomplice, his father claimed on Tuesday, reports from Indian Express stated.

While the N M Joshi Marg police station registered a report of an accidental death on Saturday, no FIR was filed.

The father, Ramraj Jaiswar, who has filed a police complaint, told The Indian Express that when he went to see his son Pankaj's body at Nair hospital, he discovered his head shaved and blackened with ash.

ADR registered

An accidental death report has been registered, said Senior Inspector Sunil Chandramore of the N M Joshi Marg police station when contacted.

Pankaj has been living with his father in Prabhadevi's Kamgar Nagar since mid-2022.

Ramraj, who works as a driver for a tour and travels company, said that Pankaj began working as a helper at a local grocery store after moving to Mumbai from Varanasi. While he was promised a monthly salary of Rs 12,000, his employer did not pay him that amount.

He added that Pankaj left the job early this year after working there for five to six months. However, in March, his previous employer's brother approached him about working at his paan shop. Pankaj accepted the offer, however he kept asking for his previous six-month salary while working at the paan shop.

He claimed that on Thursday afternoon, his employers at the grocery and paan shops, along with an accomplice, assaulted him because Pankaj insisted on his salary.

At first, they took him to a barber and had his head shaved. They also used ash to blacken his face and head. The three then stripped him naked and paraded him around the neighbourhood, h

Ramraj went to the NM Joshi Marg police station on Saturday evening and filed a complaint application after conducting the final rites on Friday.