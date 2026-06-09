Mumbai Youth Alerts Police, Five Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained At Parel Railway Station

Mumbai: Five individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were detained at Parel Railway Station on Sunday after two youths claimed to have identified them during a vigilance exercise in the area. The individuals were subsequently handed over to Bhoiwada Police Station in Dadar East for further verification and investigation.

According to information shared by 'Sakalhindu_' on X, the five individuals were allegedly found at the railway station and questioned regarding their identity and residency status. Following the interaction, members of the group informed the police and handed over all five individuals to the authorities for further action.

At Parel Railway Station, vigilant Hindu youths from Sakal Hindu Samaj caught 5 suspected Bangladeshi nationals red-handed.



All five individuals were handed over to @Bhoiwada_PS Police Station, Dadar East. The authorities should conduct a thorough investigation and, if they are… pic.twitter.com/GkdfeCIWM6 — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई 🚩 (@Sakalhindu_) June 9, 2026

Visuals shared on social media show one of the men checking the documents of the suspected Bangladeshi nationals. The two men then took the individuals to Bhoiwada Police Station. One of the youths continued recording inside the police station, but a policeman asked him to stop filming.

Police officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the nationality or legal status of the individuals. Authorities are expected to verify their identities, examine relevant documents and determine whether they are residing in the country legally.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny over the presence of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai. Law enforcement agencies periodically conduct verification drives and investigations whenever information regarding suspected illegal immigrants is received.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Mumbai Police Arrest 7 Bangladeshi Nationals In Andheri In Intelligence-Led Crackdown On Long-Term Illegal Stay

In a separate development, Mumbai Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly living in India without valid documentation for nearly 15 years, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police in Andheri after receiving specific intelligence inputs. Acting on the information, police launched a targeted drive and detained seven individuals suspected of entering the country illegally and residing here unlawfully.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly crossed into India through unauthorized means and had been staying in Mumbai for around one-and-a-half decades while remaining under the radar of authorities.

Those arrested include four men, two women and a minor boy. Following the arrests, officials initiated a detailed probe to verify their identities and examine their movements, background and possible connections.

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